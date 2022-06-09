Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm Inks SAF Fuel Deal With Par Hawaii

In a bid to decarbonize the airline industry in the United States, Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines announced plans to team up with Par Hawaii, an affiliate of Par Pacific Holdings PARR. This will enable HA to study the viability of replacing all or a certain percentage of the kerosene-based jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). SAF is a biofuel used in powering aircraft with a smaller carbon footprint than the traditional jet fuel. Par Pacific is the United States’ largest supplier of energy products. Headquartered in Houston (Texas), Par Pacific owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure and retail businesses.

Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to determine the potential for converting two processing units at Par’s refinery in Kapolei to produce renewable fuels, including SAF.

Per Hawaiian Airlines president & CEO Peter Ingram, “This is the first step in what we hope will be a long and productive relationship that reflects both parties’ unwavering commitment to the environment and to these islands we call home. SAF is an integral part of decarbonizing aviation, and we hope to be able to make joint investments in SAF production here in Hawai??i, which will benefit both the environment and our economy”.

In 2019, Par Pacific invested $27 million in its Kapolei refinery to produce more jet fuel and ultra-low sulfur diesel. This relatively new processing unit and the refinery’s distillate hydrocracker are the two primary units considered for renewable fuel production.

Such eco-friendly moves by HA are highly commendable and are expected to reduce carbon emissions in the airline space.

