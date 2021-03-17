Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Arm Begins Florida & Hawaii Service

In an effort to meet the increasing demand of travelling to Hawaii, Hawaiian Holdings' HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines recently launched a new long-haul domestic route connecting Orlando and Honolulu from Mar 13. As stated by the president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, Peter Ingram “We are excited to introduce our Florida guests to our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality so they may start their island vacation the moment they step onboard.”

The new service from Orlando to Honolulu will depart twice a week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays). The reverse route will also operate two times a week (on Thursdays and Sundays). However, the current twice-weekly operation will expand later this year. Commencing from Jun 1 and running through Aug 10, the airline will operate between Orlando and Honolulu thrice per week, as the carrier intends to meet the anticipated demand swell during summer. The added flights will depart Orlando for Honolulu on Thursdays and leave Honolulu for Orlando on Tuesdays.

The carrier uses a 278-seater Airbus A330 on this route. This aircraft is configured with 18 lie-flat first class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration. Behind this cabin, there are 68 extra comfort premium economy seats with more legroom and enhanced amenities, followed by 192 standard economy seats. Notably, passengers onboard Hawaiian Airline’s flights will be served with complimentary island-special meals.

Meanwhile, Hawaii-bound travellers can avail its pre-clearance program and bypass the state's 10-day quarantine protocol. Passengers who obtain a negative test will receive Pre-Clear wristband from a Hawaiian Airlines guest service agent, who will verify their documents prior to boarding.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Hawaiian Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Kansas City Southern (KSU), Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI). Kansas City Southern carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Kansas City Southern, Triton and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 10% and 31.2%, respectively.

