Hawaiian Electric takes expert help, but says it is not for restructuring

Updates with details in paragraph 2, 3

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries HE.N,the largest power supplier in the US island state, said on Friday it was seeking advice from experts but the goal is not to restructure the company.

The utility is facing increased scrutiny over whether its equipment might have played a role in the deadly Maui wildfires.

The Honolulu-based company was slapped with class-action lawsuits alleging culpability for the fires, claiming that the utility failed to shut off power lines despite warnings that high winds might blow those lines down and spark wildfires.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.