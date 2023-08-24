Hawaiian Electric suspends dividend after Maui wilfires

Rewrites throughout

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric HE.N on Thursday said it is suspending its quarterly cash dividend beginning in the third quarter "to further increase its cash position".

Shares in Hawaiian Electric fell 6% in after-hours trading.

The utility, which is under scrutiny over its role in the Maui wildfires, is also being sued by the county alleging the company acted negligently by failing to shut down electric equipment.

The company also said 95% of customers in affected areas of Maui will have had their power restored by the end of this week.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.