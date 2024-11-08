Hawaiian Electric says going concern conditions have been mitigated

On September 25, 2024 HEI announced the successful closing on an offering of newly issued shares of common stock, resulting in $557.7 million in net proceeds. As noted in the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on September 24, 2024, HEI intends to use the net proceeds to fund its contribution to the expected Maui wildfire tort litigation settlement and for general corporate purposes. HEI expects to pay the total $1.92 billion payment obligation in four equal annual installments of approximately $478.8 million, and the company is now positioned to fund HEI’s first settlement payment, which is expected to be required in late 2025. As a result, management has determined that the conditions that led to the substantial doubt regarding HEI’s ability to continue as a going concern have been mitigated.

