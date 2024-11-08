News & Insights

Hawaiian Electric reports Q3 core EPS 46c, two estimates 52c

November 08, 2024 — 04:10 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $938.38M vs $901.87M last year. “On Monday, HEI, Hawaiian Electric (HE) and other defendants signed definitive settlement agreements with individual and class plaintiffs in the Maui wildfire tort litigation. Our Board and management team are pleased to sign these final settlement agreements just three months after agreeing in principle to key terms. The signed agreements are an important milestone in our efforts to offer those who suffered loss an accelerated path to recovery, and to regain the financial strength of our enterprise. We remain confident that this settlement represents the best outcome for HEI and our community, and we are moving forward with a clearer line of sight toward resolution of the wildfire-related tort litigation,” said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.

