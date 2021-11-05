Markets
Hawaiian Electric Q3 Profit Down, Misses Estimates; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), a provider of energy and financial services, reported Friday that its third-quarter net income declined to $63.4 million or $0.58 per share from $65.0 million or $0.59 per share a year ago.

Total revenues grew $756.90 million from last year's $641.43 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.59 per share on revenues of $781.97 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on December 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021.

