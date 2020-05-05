Hawaiian Electric Q1 Results Miss Estimates; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income was $33.42 million or $0.31 per share, lower than $45.69 million or $0.421 per share in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues for the quarter increased to $597.44 million from last year's $578.50 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.45 per share on revenues of $682.31 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, the Board of Directors maintained HEI's quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2020.

