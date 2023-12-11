Hawaiian Electric pushes ahead with plan to retire aging fossil-fuel generators

By Nicole Jao

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Electricity provider Hawaiian Electric HE.N on Monday said it was advancing a plan to replace six fossil-fuel generators at a major power plant with renewable energy sources as it transitions to cleaner power generation.

The plan, proposed in April, will add more around-the-clock renewable power generation. It was selected as part of a competitive procurement process overseen by Hawaiian's Public Utilities Commission, according to the announcement.

Hawaiian Electric plans to replace the old generators dating as far back as 1947 with fuel-flexible units and will contribute to Hawaii's goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045, the company said.

The announcement comes as the utility company faced intense scrutiny for prioritizing its green transition over fire prevention efforts after the deadly wildfires in Maui in August, which claimed the lives of more than 114 people.

Electricity generated from the new units is intended to support Waiau Power Plant's renewable energy sources, including wind, solar and battery storage, when they are down or unable to meet system demand.

Waiau Power Plant is the second-largest power production facility on O'ahu, Hawaii.

The 253-megawatt(MW) power generation project still needs final approval from Hawaii Public Utilities Commission.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Nicole.Jao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.