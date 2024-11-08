Hawaiian Electric options imply 4.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Hawaiian Electric (HE) is normal with calls leading puts 9:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.1%, or 43c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.8%.
