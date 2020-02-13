Hawaiian Electric Industries Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.61 compared to $0.45, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter total revenues declined to $725.97 million from $761.65 million, prior year.

On February 12, 2020, HEI announced that the Board increased quarterly cash dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.33 per share, payable on March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2020. The revised quarterly dividend amount is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.32 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.