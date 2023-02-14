Hawaiian Electric Industries Q4 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) posted a net income for common stock of $57.3 million or $0.52 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 up from $54.5 million or $0.50 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter grew to $1.02 billion from $770.27 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $771.70 million for the quarter.

On February 10, 2023, the company increased the quarterly cash dividend from $0.35 to $0.36 per share, payable on March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2023.

