Hawaiian Electric Industries Q4 Profit Beats Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.46 compared to $0.61, a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth quarter total revenues declined to $652.22 million from $725.97 million, prior year.

On February 9, HEI announced that the Board increased quarterly cash dividend from $0.33 per share to $0.34 per share, payable on March 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2021. This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share.

