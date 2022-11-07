Markets
Hawaiian Electric Industries Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported third quarter net income for common stock of $62.1 million and EPS of $0.57 compared to $63.4 million and EPS of $0.58, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues increased to $1.04 billion from $756.90 million, prior year.

On November 3, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on December 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share.

