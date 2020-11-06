Hawaiian Electric Industries Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported third quarter earnings per share of $0.59 compared to $0.58, a year ago. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported that American Savings Bank's net income was $12.2 million compared to $22.9 million, last year. In the third quarter of 2020, American retained capital and did not pay a dividend to Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Third quarter total revenues declined to $641.4 million from $770.9 million, prior year.

