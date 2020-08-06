Hawaiian Electric Industries Q2 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.45 compared to $0.39, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenues declined to $608.95 million from $715.49 million, previous year.

On August 5, the company announced that the Board maintained quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share payable on September 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2020. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.32 per share.

