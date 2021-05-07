Hawaiian Electric Industries Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported first quarter net income of $64.4 million and EPS of $0.59 compared to $33.4 million or $0.31, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues declined to $642.95 million from $677.19 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $637.3 million, for the quarter.

On May 6, 2021, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.