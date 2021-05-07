Markets
Hawaiian Electric Industries Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported first quarter net income of $64.4 million and EPS of $0.59 compared to $33.4 million or $0.31, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues declined to $642.95 million from $677.19 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $637.3 million, for the quarter.

On May 6, 2021, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2021.

