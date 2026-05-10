Hawaiian Electric Industries Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) said it entered 2026 in a “year of transition” after finalizing the Maui wildfire tort settlement and moving forward with a rate rebasing proposal designed to support utility investment while moderating customer bill impacts.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call President and CEO Scott Seu said the final conditions of the Maui wildfire settlement were satisfied on April 10 after the last subrogation insurers withdrew their appeals. HEI then made the first of four annual $479 million payments required under the agreement.

“This marks a pivotal milestone for those who were impacted by the Maui wildfires, and our hearts are with them as they continue on their journey of healing and recovery,” Seu said.

The company reported first-quarter net income of $30.5 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with $26.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in the same period of 2025. Excluding Maui wildfire-related expenses and other non-core items, consolidated core net income was $31 million, or $0.18 per share, down from $39.8 million, or $0.23 per share, a year earlier.

Utility Earnings Pressured by Severe Weather and Higher Costs

Paul Ito, executive vice president and chief financial officer of HEI and Hawaiian Electric, said Hawaiian Electric’s core net income fell to $35.7 million from $49.7 million in the prior-year quarter. He attributed the decline primarily to higher operations and maintenance expenses tied to severe weather, including heavy rains and damaging winds from February through March.

Ito said Hawaiian Electric carried out 35 days of emergency response during the quarter. Kona low storms in March caused flooding across multiple islands, with estimated damages of $2 billion, and led to a federal disaster declaration in early April.

Higher insurance costs also weighed on results, primarily because of the deferral of wildfire liability premiums in 2025, Ito said. Interest expense increased from the prior year due to a $500 million high-yield debt issuance last September.

The holding company posted a core net loss of $4.8 million, improving from a $9.9 million loss in the first quarter of 2025. Ito said the improvement was driven by lower interest expense after the retirement of holding company debt in April of last year.

Maui Settlement Funding and Liquidity Remain in Focus

HEI ended the first quarter with about $10 million of unrestricted cash at the holding company and $437 million at the utility, according to Ito. The holding company also had approximately $535 million of combined liquidity available under its at-the-market program and credit facility capacity, while the utility had approximately $518 million of liquidity available under its accounts receivable facility and credit facility capacity.

Ito said the first $479 million settlement payment was funded using money previously set aside in a special purpose vehicle. Future settlement payments are expected in April 2027, 2028 and 2029.

“Our financing plans for these payments are unchanged from what we communicated last quarter,” Ito said. He said HEI still expects to fund the second payment with debt and/or convertible debt, with later payments funded through a mix of debt and equity depending on market conditions.

In response to an analyst question, Ito said the company has about a year to determine the timing and structure of financing for the second payment and will be “opportunistic” based on market conditions. He said convertible debt appears to be one of the cheaper sources of capital at the moment, though that could change.

Ito also said Moody’s upgraded the utility to Ba1 from Ba2 and the holding company to Ba2 from Ba3 following the finalization of the settlement and the first payment. In response to a question about future ratings actions, Ito said rating agencies are focused on the outcome of rate rebasing, wildfire risk reduction, the liability cap and the wildfire recovery fund.

Company Warns of Higher Fuel Costs but Cites Pass-Through Mechanism

Seu said affordability remains a core focus, especially as fuel prices have risen amid global geopolitical tensions. In early April, Hawaiian Electric warned customers to prepare for potential increases in energy costs and rolled out options intended to smooth short-term billing spikes.

Those options include interest-free payment plans of up to six months and $50 bill credits for customers in areas that rely more heavily on diesel generation, where fuel cost increases have been largest, Seu said.

Ito said the utility has a fuel cost pass-through mechanism, but higher fuel prices can affect working capital because of a one- to two-month lag between fuel payments and recovery through rates. He said the company believes it has sufficient liquidity to manage the increase in working capital requirements.

The company also expects to incur the maximum penalty under its Fuel Cost Risk Sharing mechanism, Ito said. Because that mechanism runs through revenue, penalties are recorded as a revenue reduction.

Rate Rebasing and Waiau Project Advance

Seu said HEI is preparing for an expected reset of rates in 2027. On March 6, the company submitted rate rebasing requests jointly with Ulupono Initiative, an intervener in many Public Utilities Commission proceedings.

The proposal would increase consolidated base rates by approximately 5.3%, phased in over two years. Seu said that would amount to an increase in the average customer bill of $8 to $12 in 2027 and an additional $2 to $3 in 2028, with some variation by island.

The proposal also recommends that 200 basis points of performance incentive mechanisms be available, composed of 150 basis points of award potential and 50 basis points of penalty potential.

In response to an analyst question, Joe Viola, Hawaiian Electric’s senior vice president of customer, legal and regulatory affairs, said there has been no change in the proposed phasing of the revenue increase. He said the company is waiting for further guidance from the Public Utilities Commission on the review process.

Separately, Seu said the PUC approved Hawaiian Electric’s Waiau Generating Station repowering project in late March. The commission approved cost recovery through the Exceptional Project Recovery Mechanism totaling $908 million, including the original estimated project cost of $847 million plus an inflation adjustment.

Seu said project costs are expected to exceed the approved amount because of significant cost increases affecting power generation projects worldwide. The company expects to seek recovery of an additional $247 million after the project is in service through a future rate case or rebasing proceeding, which may occur in 2031.

Ito said HEI updated its capital expenditure forecast to reflect the Waiau approval and now expects about $157 million of Waiau capital spending in 2026, up from a prior expectation of about $90 million. In response to an analyst question, Ito said the Waiau project involves six turbines, with pairs expected to enter service in 2029, 2031 and 2033.

Seu closed the call by saying HEI is no longer navigating a crisis and is focused on strengthening its foundation, advancing wildfire risk reduction, supporting affordability and providing safe, reliable and resilient utility service.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

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