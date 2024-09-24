News & Insights

Markets
HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Prices Public Offering Of 54.05 Mln Common Shares At $9.25/Shr

September 24, 2024 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) announced that it has priced public offering of 54.05 million common shares at $9.25 per share. The company expects to close the offering on September 25, 2024.

The company has granted underwriters an option to buy up to an additional 8.11 million shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

HEI intends to use offering net proceeds to fund its contribution to the expected Maui wildfire tort litigation settlement and for general corporate purposes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are the joint lead book-running managers and Guggenheim Securities, LLC is a book-running manager for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.