Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hawaiian Electric Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$348m ÷ (US$15b - US$400m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hawaiian Electric Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries here for free.

So How Is Hawaiian Electric Industries' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hawaiian Electric Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.9%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Hawaiian Electric Industries' ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Hawaiian Electric Industries' diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 47% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Hawaiian Electric Industries (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

