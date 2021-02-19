Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.9% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

Hawaiian Electric Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.36 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of $34.9. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Hawaiian Electric Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out more than half (73%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hawaiian Electric Industries, with earnings per share up 3.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hawaiian Electric Industries has delivered an average of 0.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Hawaiian Electric Industries worth buying for its dividend? Hawaiian Electric Industries has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Overall, Hawaiian Electric Industries looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Hawaiian Electric Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hawaiian Electric Industries that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

