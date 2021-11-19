Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.28, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HE was $39.28, representing a -14.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.97 and a 19.17% increase over the 52 week low of $32.96.

HE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports HE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.68%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the he Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 6.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HE at 0.72%.

