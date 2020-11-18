Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.84, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HE was $37.84, representing a -31.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.15 and a 18.88% increase over the 52 week low of $31.83.

HE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). HE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports HE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.57%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HE as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 26.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HE at 0.44%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.