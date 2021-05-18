Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.37, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HE was $44.37, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.97 and a 39.4% increase over the 52 week low of $31.83.

HE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports HE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.84%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

iShares Trust (IFRA)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 24.04% over the last 100 days. SMLV has the highest percent weighting of HE at 0.82%.

