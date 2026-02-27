Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39.61 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $29.16 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $41.29 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $805.82 million from $799.18 million last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.61 Mln. vs. $29.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $805.82 Mln vs. $799.18 Mln last year.

