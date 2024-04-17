Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from the latest reported closing price of 9.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries. This is a decrease of 91 owner(s) or 15.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HE is 0.07%, a decrease of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 71,060K shares. The put/call ratio of HE is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,681K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,120K shares, representing a decrease of 30.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 57.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HE by 3.54% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,791K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,827K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,153K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HE by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,998K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HE by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Background Information



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is the largest supplier of electricity in the state of Hawaii, supplying power to 95% of Hawaiis population through its electric utilities: Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited.

