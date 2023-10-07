Hawaiian Electric Industries (FRA:HWI) Price Target Increased by 5.79% to 9.13

The average one-year price target for Hawaiian Electric Industries (FRA:HWI) has been revised to 9.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 8.63 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.89 to a high of 11.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.88% from the latest reported closing price of 11.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Electric Industries. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWI is 0.11%, a decrease of 12.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 65,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,984K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWI by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,410K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWI by 12.34% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,324K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWI by 11.13% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,829K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWI by 11.44% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,202K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWI by 2.27% over the last quarter.

