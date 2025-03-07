Hawaiian Electric Industries Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HE

In trading on Friday, shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.76, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HE's low point in its 52 week range is $7.605 per share, with $18.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.72.

