Hawaiian Electric (HE) Tops Q4 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 11.1%. The bottom line also improved 8.7% from 46 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Hawaiian Electric reported EPS of $2.25 for full-year 2021, which increased 24.3% from $1.81 reported in 2020 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 2.3%.

Total Revenues

Hawaiian Electric’s total revenues of $770.3 million in the fourth quarter improved 18.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $652.2 million. The increase in revenues can be attributed to increased contributions from the Electric Utility and Other segments.

In 2021, HE generated sales worth $2.85 billion, up 10.5% from the year-ago figure.

Segment Details

Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $693.4 million, up 21.4% year over year.

Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $75.8 million, down 5.7% year over year.

Others:Revenues from other sources surged 52.6% to $1,079 million from $707 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Statistics

Total expenses increased 19.2% year over year to $681.4 million during the fourth quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher expenses in the Electric Utility as well as Other segments.

Total operating income increased 10.2% year over year to $88.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Net interest expenses during the quarter amounted to $23.8 million, up 7.3% from $22.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Dividend

The company’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to 35 cents per share from 34 cents payable on Mar 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb 24, 2022.

2022 Guidance

Hawaiian Electric initiated its 2022 EPS guidance in the range of $2.00-$2.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, pegged at $2.21, is more than the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Recent Utility Releases

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 11.7%. The bottom line also increased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.03 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.93 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 1%. DTE Energy boasts a long-term growth rate of 6%.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of 47 cents from continuing operations, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure declined 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,033 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,754 million by 15.9%. CMS’ top line also improved 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. The bottom line was also up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,046 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,436 million by 7.2%. However, NEE’s top line improved 14.8% year over year.

