Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 7.4%. The bottom line, however, increased 4.2% from 48 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Hawaiian Electric reported total revenues of $895.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenues remained almost flat year over year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Quote

Segment Details

Electric Utility: Revenues in this segment totaled $794.2 million, down 3% year over year.



Banking: In this segment, revenues totaled $96.9 million, up 28.6% year over year.



Others: Revenues from other sources surged 226.9% to $4.6 million from $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Statistics

Total expenses decreased 0.8% year over year to $802.7 million in the second quarter.



Total operating income increased 7.3% year over year to $93 million in the second quarter.



Net interest expenses amounted to $29.8 million in the quarter, up 19.5% from $25 million in the prior-year quarter.

2023 Guidance

Hawaiian Electric revised its 2023 EPS guidance. The company lowered the EPS guidance to $2.00-$2.10 from the prior guidance range of $2.15-$2.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings pegged at $2.12 lies above the company-guided range.

Zacks Rank

Hawaiian Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Entergy Corporation ETR reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.84 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 by 8.9%. The reported figure also improved 135.9% from 78 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $2,846 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,258.1 million by 12.6%. The figure also declined 16.2% from $3,314.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents per share by 5.2%. However, the bottom line decreased 4.7% from 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, ED’s total revenues of $2,944 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,286 million by 10.4%. The top line also declined 13.8% from $3,415 million in the year-ago quarter.



Alliant Energy Corporation LNT reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 64 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 8.5%. The bottom line also improved 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 63 cents.



Revenues totaled $912 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,049 million by 13.1%. The top line also decreased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $943 million.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.