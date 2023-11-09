News & Insights

Hawaiian Electric delays quarterly filing due to fund for Maui fire victims

November 09, 2023 — 05:07 pm EST

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Utility firm Hawaiian Electric HE.N said on Thursday it would be unable to submit its quarterly filing with the U.S. securities regulator on time, due to its expected contribution towards a fund to compensate victims of the deadly wildfires in Maui.

Hawaii's governor Josh Green on Wednesday announced a $150 million fund that provides an option for families who have lost a loved one and those who were severely injured to receive substantial payments. Hawaiian Electric will contribute $75 million to the fund.

The company, however, said none of the lawsuits it is facing due to its alleged role in the wildfires have been resolved, and it had no estimate of what, if any, claims may be resolved.

The announcement of the initiative and the anticipated contribution require changes to the financial statements that lead to the delay, it said.

