Hawaiian Airlines Unveils $600 Mln Plan To Upgrade Service And Support Sustainability

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Airlines, a unit of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Monday unveiled a more than $600 million, five-year investment plan to improve the guest experience across Hawai'i through airport upgrades, technology enhancements and aircraft interior retrofits, while expanding community and sustainability initiatives.

The Kahu?ewai Hawai'i Investment Plan includes renovations to airport lobbies and gates at key locations including Honolulu, Lihu'e, Kahului, Kona and Hilo through 2029, as well as a new 10,600-square-foot premium lounge at Honolulu's Terminal 1.

The airline will also launch an updated app and website this spring to streamline booking and trip management, with full functionality expected once Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines move onto a shared passenger service system and Hawaiian joins the oneworld alliance in late April.

Hawaiian plans to begin upgrading the interiors of its Airbus A330 fleet in 2028, adding new seating, first-class suites, a premium economy cabin, Bluetooth-enabled in-flight entertainment and free Starlink Wi-Fi. The airline will also enhance its Huaka'i loyalty program with bonus rewards for Hawai'i residents and increase investments in sustainable aviation fuel, lower-emission technologies and community programs.

The plan forms part of Alaska Air Group's Alaska Accelerate strategy.

