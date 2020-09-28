Hawaiian Airlines to Offer Some Travelers Coronavirus Tests

Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines will begin offering drive-through COVID-19 tests to travelers from select U.S. mainland cities so that they can escape Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement in case they test negative. Following this news, shares of the company gained 3.2% at the close of business on Sep 25.



The move is aimed at attracting passengers as coronavirus keeps air-travel demand suppressed. Hawaiian Airlines has partnered with Worksite Labs to offer PCR testing for $90 or $150, with the former giving results within 36 hours and the latter meant to be used as a day-of-travel express service. The airline expects to start offering the service around Oct 15 to let travelers who test negative within 72 hours of departure be exempted from Hawaii's quarantine rule upon arrival. Testing labs will initially be available near Los Angeles (“LAX”) and San Francisco (“SFO”) international airports. Later, the carrier plans to introduce additional testing locations at other U.S. mainland gateways.



Amid coronavirus concerns, some of the safety measures Hawaiian Airlines has adopted include requiring customers to fill up a health-acknowledgment form declaring that they do not have coronavirus symptoms. Passengers are also required to wear a face mask or covering at the airport and during the journey. Additionally, the airline is frequently disinfecting lobby areas, kiosks and ticket counters to ensure passenger safety. Moreover, to maintain physical distancing, the carrier will continue to cap cabin capacity at 70% through October.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Hawaiian Airlines’ move to offer coronavirus tests to some travelers replicates a similar measure taken by United Airlines UAL. The carrier recently launched a COVID-19 pilot-testing program to make it easier for customers to travel to destinations that have mandatory quarantine requirements upon arrival.



Beginning Oct 15, passengers traveling from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii can either take a rapid test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their journey to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement in case they test negative.



While Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), United Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of JB Hunt and Knight-Swift have gained 10.7% and 17.3% respectively so far this year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.