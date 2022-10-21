Hawaiian Airlines Ties-up With Amazon To Operate 10 Airbus A330-300 Freighters

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), owner of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., on Friday announced a deal with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) to operate and maintain an initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 freighters starting in the fall of 2023.

Hawaiian will maintain and fly Amazon's A330s under Hawaiian's FAA air carrier certificate to move cargo between airports near the online retailer's sites.

The initial 10 aircraft will enter into service in 2023 and 2024.

As per the deal, the fleet can be expanded depending on Amazon's future business needs.

Hawaiian said it would establish a pilot base on the continental U.S., and grow existing maintenance bases. The company also plans to expand the hiring of pilots, mechanics, dispatchers, supply chain employees and others for the new cargo operation.

In connection with the commercial collaboration, the firm issued Amazon warrants to buy up to 15 percent (post-issuance) of its shares. The warrants are exercisable over the next nine years.

