Hawaiian Airlines Offers At-Home Coronavirus Testing Option

Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines has expanded its pre-flight coronavirus testing options for customers traveling to the Hawaiian Islands from the U.S. mainland.



Customers can now get themselves tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their home and bypass Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement on arrival, in case they test negative. The mail-in saliva test can be ordered online through Vault Health at a cost of $150. The test kit, available for all guests including children, will be express mailed overnight and customers will have to self-collect their sample with help from a testing supervisor in a video call. The kit will then be express shipped overnight to Vault's lab for processing and analyzing the sample. Passengers will get their results electronically within 24 hours.



Previously, the airline had announced that beginning Oct 15, it will offer drive-through COVID-19 tests to travelers from select U.S. mainland cities so that they can be exempted from Hawaii's quarantine rule in case they test negative within 72 hours of departure. For this, testing labs will initially be available near Los Angeles and San Francisco international airports. Later, the carrier plans to introduce additional testing locations at other U.S. mainland gateways.

Amid suppressed air-travel demand due to coronavirus concerns, airlines are devising ways and means to attract passengers. Apart from safety concerns, travel restrictions and quarantine rules are weighing on demand for airline services. To boost passenger demand and help customers better plan for travel to places where quarantine mandates are present, airlines are planning to offer pre-travel coronavirus testing facilities. Besides Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines UAL, American Airlines AAL and Alaska Airlines, the subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK will soon begin offering COVID-19 tests to Hawaii-bound travelers.



While Hawaiian Holdings and Alaska Air carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), United Airlines and American Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



