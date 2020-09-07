Hawaiian Airlines Invalidates Change Fees on All Flights

Hawaiian Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings HA, eliminated change fees on its flights Sep 3 onward. With this move, the carrier joins the club of Delta Air Lines DAL, American Airlines AAL and United Airlines UAL. The action is aimed at attracting passengers on flights as the ongoing pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the airline’s top line due to lackluster passenger revenues stemming from feeble air-travel demand.

The cancellation of change fees implies that passengers can reschedule domestic and international flights without incurring additional cost. Specifically, this facility is enjoyed by passengers who bought tickets or redeemed HawaiianMiles for travel in the Main Cabin, Extra Comfort or First/Premium Cabin Class seats. Additionally, passengers travelling in the carrier’s lowest fare class — Main Cabin Basic — are able to alter flights without bearing any cost through Dec 31, 2020 per the airline’s COVID waiver scheme.

Apart from rejecting change fees, the carrier introduced a host of safety measures for passengers on board. These include filling out a health acknowledgment form indicating that the respective flyer does not have any COVID-19 symptoms and will wear a mask during the flight. The safety protocol is also aimed at restoring people’s confidence in resorting to air-travel flying again.

Zacks Rank

Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.