Hawaiian Airlines Expands in Japan With New Fukuoka Flights

To broaden its service network in Japan, Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary — Hawaiian Airlines — re-started operations connecting Fukuoka Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Notably, Fukuoka is Japan’s fourth largest city.

Reportedly, the service connecting Honolulu and its Japanese sister city — Fukuoka — has been re-started after more than five years. Notably, Hawaiian Airlines had scrapped the route in 2014 owing to lackluster demand. The resumption of service on Nov 26, 2019, was celebrated extensively in Honolulu. Hawaiian Airlines will operate nonstop flights four-times a week, through an Airbus A330 aircraft, on this route.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

The re-launch of the route implies that Fukuoka is the fourth Japanese city to be served by Hawaiian Airlines flights. Prior to this, Hawaiian Airlines operated 35 nonstop flights per week between Japan and Hawaii. The flights connected Hawaiian Islands with Osaka, Sapporo, and Tokyo's Haneda and Narita Airports.

Hawaiian Airlines aims to expand its presence further in Japan by introducing additional daily flights connecting Tokyo Haneda and Honolulu. The flights will start operations from Mar 28, 2020.

With the Summer Olympic Games to be held next year in Tokyo, Hawaiian Airlines’ efforts to strengthen its foothold in Japan are commendable. This is because the routes are likely to attract substantial traffic, which in turn, should boost Hawaiian Airlines’ top line.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, Costamare CMRE and Frontline FRO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Allegiant, Costamare and Frontline have gained 71.8%, 85% and 100.9%, respectively, so far this year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.