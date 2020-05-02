Hawaii American Water Announces Sewage Leak In Kuapa Pond

(RTTNews) - Hawaii American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK), announced a leak of untreated wastewater into Kuapa Pond. The actual site of the leak is near the tip of Spinnaker Isle.

The company said that the leak is relatively small, but it advised residents to avoid contact with the pond water until further notice.

The company noted that it immediately reported the incident to the Department of Health and is keeping them informed as the work progresses. The discharge is from an 8-inch pipe, which transports about 5,000 gallons of wastewater per day. The cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

