Having purchased US$4.2m worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock, the recent 7.8% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

The recent 7.8% drop in Thor Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:THO) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$4.2m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$89.09 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$3.5m, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Thor Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder & Chairman Emeritus Peter Orthwein made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$103 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$75.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Thor Industries insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$89.09. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:THO Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Thor Industries Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Thor Industries. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$328k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Thor Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Thor Industries insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$178m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thor Industries Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Thor Industries. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Thor Industries (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

