Having purchased US$28m worth of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) stock, the recent 4.9% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

Insiders who acquired US$28m worth of WalkMe Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WKME) stock at an average price of US$31.00 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 4.9% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$15m, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

WalkMe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Mark Harford for US$28m worth of shares, at about US$31.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$16.99. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mark Harford.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:WKME Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that WalkMe insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The WalkMe Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded WalkMe shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think WalkMe insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing WalkMe. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with WalkMe and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

