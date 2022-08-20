Having purchased US$1.0m worth of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) stock, the recent 4.0% pullback is not what insiders may have expected

The recent price decline of 4.0% in Compass Diversified's (NYSE:CODI) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$1.0m worth of shares at an average price of US$28.81 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$833k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Compass Diversified

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Partner & COO Patrick Maciariello bought US$140k worth of shares at a price of US$23.29 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$23.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Compass Diversified insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Compass Diversified insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$28.81. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CODI Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Compass Diversified insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Compass Diversified Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Compass Diversified insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Compass Diversified insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Compass Diversified. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Compass Diversified has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

