US Markets

Having avoided year-end repo crash, Fed's Barkin says focus now on long-term fix

Contributor
Jonnelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN SAPHIR

Having successfully avoided a liquidity crunch in money markets at the end of the year, Federal Reserve officials can now focus on finding a long-term solution for stabilizing short-term interest rates, Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said on Friday.

Adds more Barkin comments

BALTIMORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Having successfully avoided a liquidity crunch in money markets at the end of the year, Federal Reserve officials can now focus on finding a long-term solution for stabilizing short-term interest rates, Richmond Federal Reserve president Thomas Barkin said on Friday.

Interest rates in the overnight lending markets for cash remained subdued on Dec. 31, which was expected to be a tough day for liquidity as banks cut back their lending for regulatory reasons. Financial firms took up only a small amount of the $150 billion the Fed offered up in the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, on the last day of the year.

Barkin said officials will remain focused on the near term- task of providing enough liquidity on April 15, when the federal tax deadline could lead to a potential cash crunch in short-term borrowing markets.

But he said policymakers are also concentrated on finding a long-term fix.

"I think it's worth asking the question of what else could we do that would help create liquidity in the repo market and therefore the fed funds market," Barkin said in a conversation with reporters after delivering remarks to the Maryland Bankers Association in Baltimore.

Possible solutions could include creating a standing repo facility, adjusting liquidity regulations and setting restrictions on other programs that can affect reserves, such as the foreign repo pool, he said.

"All those are legitimate long term conversations to have now that we're through the short term," Barkin said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Jonnelle.Marte@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular