Havilah Resources Unveils 2024 Annual Report Highlights

October 30, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has released its annual report for the financial year ending July 31, 2024, highlighting its strategic objectives and operational achievements. The report delves into the company’s exploration activities and financial performance, amidst a challenging economic landscape. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and uncertainties in forward-looking statements as Havilah navigates the volatile commodity markets.

