News & Insights

Stocks

Havilah Resources Transfers Uranium Rights to Heavy Rare Earths

October 20, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has signed a binding agreement with Heavy Rare Earths Limited to transfer an 80% interest in uranium rights within the Curnamona Province in South Australia. The transaction includes three promising projects: Radium Hill, Lake Namba-Billeroo, and Prospect Hill, with a focus on exploring both hard rock and sedimentary uranium deposits. This acquisition provides a strategic opportunity to tap into a region known for its significant uranium resources and active mining operations.

For further insights into AU:HAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.