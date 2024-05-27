Havilah Resources Strikes Molybdenum and Gold

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited announces a significant molybdenum and gold discovery at the North Dome Closure prospect, located near their Kalkaroo deposit in South Australia. The find includes an intersection of 30 meters at 0.21% molybdenum, with associated minerals including copper, gold, uranium, and rare earth elements. Following ASX’s request, the company has revised its initial announcement to remove certain comparative metrics and added a table detailing the drill intersections.

