News & Insights

Stocks

Havilah Resources Strikes Molybdenum and Gold

May 27, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited announces a significant molybdenum and gold discovery at the North Dome Closure prospect, located near their Kalkaroo deposit in South Australia. The find includes an intersection of 30 meters at 0.21% molybdenum, with associated minerals including copper, gold, uranium, and rare earth elements. Following ASX’s request, the company has revised its initial announcement to remove certain comparative metrics and added a table detailing the drill intersections.

For further insights into AU:HAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.