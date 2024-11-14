Havilah Resources Schedules Annual Shareholder Meeting

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set to take place on December 18, 2024, at the National Wine Centre of Australia in Adelaide. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by reviewing the company’s annual report and asking questions in advance. This meeting offers investors a chance to engage with the company’s performance and future outlook.

