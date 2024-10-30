Havilah Resources Highlights Governance and Diversity Efforts

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending July 31, 2024, detailing its commitment to robust governance practices. The company emphasizes the delineation of responsibilities between the board and management, diversity policies, and the appointment process of directors and senior executives. Despite its small size, Havilah is focused on creating an inclusive work environment while maintaining transparency in its leadership structure.

