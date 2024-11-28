News & Insights

Havilah Resources Advances with New Partnerships and Capital Boost

November 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Havilah Resources Limited (AU:HAV) has released an update.

Havilah Resources Limited reported significant progress in the last quarter with a new study agreement on its Mutooroo copper-cobalt project with JX Advanced Metals and encouraging exploration results at its uranium projects. The company successfully raised over $4 million through a share entitlement offer, signaling strong investor confidence. As gold prices reached new highs, Havilah continues to explore and monetize its diversified mineral portfolio in South Australia.

