Havilah Resources Advances with New Partnerships and Capital Boost

Havilah Resources Limited reported significant progress in the last quarter with a new study agreement on its Mutooroo copper-cobalt project with JX Advanced Metals and encouraging exploration results at its uranium projects. The company successfully raised over $4 million through a share entitlement offer, signaling strong investor confidence. As gold prices reached new highs, Havilah continues to explore and monetize its diversified mineral portfolio in South Australia.

