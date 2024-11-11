News & Insights

Havila Shipping ASA’s Offshore Excellence

November 11, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Havila Shipping ASA (DE:H4S) has released an update.

Havila Shipping ASA, a key player in the offshore supply sector, operates 14 vessels and focuses on delivering quality assured supply services both nationally and internationally. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2005, the company emphasizes good earnings, safe operations, and human resources.

