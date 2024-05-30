Havila Kystruten Posts Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

Havila Kystruten AS (DE:6FZ) has released an update.

Havila Kystruten AS reports a 17% revenue increase to MNOK 293 in Q1 2024, driven by higher occupancy rates and average cabin rates compared to the previous quarter. Despite improved revenues, the company’s EBITDA remains negative at MNOK 17.5, though this is an advancement from last quarter. The firm has also completed a refinancing of bond loan Series B and secured a MNOK 200 credit facility for enhanced financial agility.

